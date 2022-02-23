Arda Blevins Feb 23, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLEASE JOIN USfor a Celebration of the Life of Arda Blevins (deceased 2/28/21). Short service, lots of food. Sunday, 2/27/22, 2:00, Walla Walla VFW. We’d love to see you!253-226-5432 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arda Blevins Us Food Celebration Read more: Bob Unck 1 hr ago Ruby Wren Feb 22, 2022 +2 Arlis Gene Martin Feb 20, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Ads 3 Lost: Small female Tortoise sh Autos 4 2001 Oldsmobile Bravda. 4wd, l ALL CLASSIFIEDS