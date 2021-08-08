Antonia Cervantes Perez
January 17, 1932 — August 1, 2021
Antonia Cervantes Perez, age 89, of Walla Walla, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She was born January 17, 1932, in Matechuala, Mexico to Antonio and Eulalia Cervantes. She has lived in Walla Walla for 42 years. She was the oldest of her sibling’s and had some schooling, but she had to stop to take care of her sibling’s, because her parents passed away at a young age in Mexico.
She got an opportunity later in life to come to the United States, so she moved to Texas. Antonia met Jesus O Perez in 1957 in Texas. They moved to Yakima, WA and were married shortly after in July 1958, and had eight children.
In 1979 she moved to Walla Walla. She retired from Canning and Preserving industry in 1997 and in 1998 she did all her paperwork and schooling to become a U.S. citizen. She was very proud of this accomplishment. She also liked to cook, sew, and being in her flower gardens. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Antonia was a very loving and caring person to know and love.
Antonia is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Eulalia Cervantes; husband, Jesus O. Perez; her son, Ray Perez; grandson, Ryan King; brother’s, Gabriel and Eliseo Cervantes. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Perez Trepanier; sons, Armando, Rick, Ruben, Robert, Jeff, and Abel Perez; sister, Maria Vasques; brother, Anselmo Cervantes; 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held from 2:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, Walla Walla. A graveside service is being held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery in College Place with Owen Frost presiding. A celebration of life will follow the graveside at the Stateline Community Church, 85440 Hwy 11, Milton-Freewater. Dinner to follow. Family and friends may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.