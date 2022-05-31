Anthony Stalder
October 8, 1993 — May 24, 2022
Anthony was born on October 8, 1993, to his parents, Michael Stalder and Lana Henderson, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla.
Anthony is survived by his father, Michael Stalder; his mother, Lana Henderson-Stalder; his sisters, Michaela Stalder, Meghan Stalder, Jenna Henderson; his grandfather, Gerald “Jerry” Stalder; his grandmothers, Barbara Henderson and Sonja Henderson; uncle, Jerry (Karen) Stalder; aunts, Terri (John) LeFriec, Deborah Stalder; and cousins. Anthony was preceded in death by his grandmother, Peggy Stalder; grandfather, Jim Henderson; uncle, Lance Henderson; aunt, Bev Allen; and cousins, Jack Sutherland and Nancy Sutherland.
Anthony attended Berney Elementary and Walla Walla High School. During his time in high school, Anthony played golf and most notably was a varsity athlete in wrestling. Those who were on the wrestling team with Anthony knew how dedicated he was to the sport, and he made sure everyone had fun doing it. He inspired his teammates and would be the first to reach his hand out to help his opponent up off the mat. Anthony had a heart of gold. For all those who knew him growing up, he was easily described as kind, generous, loving and a protector of all. Anthony lived a simple life in his teen years. He loved going to the mountains. He loved classic cars. He loved working on four wheeling pickups. Anthony’s first pickup was a 1976 Dodge Power Wagon, and he was so proud to drive his sisters to school with him in it. He loved oldies rock. He was a protective brother and deeply loving to his three sisters. He loved going on camping trips and fishing with his Uncle Jerry. He loved traveling to visit his aunts. He loved spending time with his grandparents. He loved his family profoundly. Anthony was always full of positive energy and could put a smile on anyone’s face with a simple joke. Upon graduation from Walla Walla High School, Anthony joined his father as a construction hand in the asphalt industry. Anthony loved his father dearly and always wanted to stay nearby.
As many are unaware of, a tragic circumstance led Anthony to be intoxicated by a severe drug without his consent at 18 years old. Following this event Anthony battled substance abuse and mental health for several years. His family loved him dearly and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place. We hope Anthony can be remembered for the kind soul he was.
A Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m., followed by a mass, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Private family interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, with a luncheon for family and friends following at St. Francis Parish Hall located next to the church. Memorial contributions may be made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.