Anthony Guy Munns
August 12, 1963 — September 16, 2021
This very loving Husband, Father, Brother, Son and Uncle passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021, with loved ones at his side at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to internal injuries from a fall.
Anthony was born in Albany, OR to Ronald and Charlotte Munns and was the 2nd of 4 children. He graduated from WaHi, WWCC and ITT Technical Institute of Spokane and had a successful business for many years.
Anthony married An, the love of his life, and they had many happy years traveling and enjoying time together. Anthony cherished time spent with his 2 sons, and was eagerly looking forward to being a grandpa to his new granddaughter due to be born in October. Anthony will be remembered as the fun uncle/dad who loved to cook awesome dinners and big breakfasts (making a HUGE mess in the kitchen) and would always involve the kids in creative, fun projects either building something or blowing something up. He could make any engine run and would build go-carts from old lawn mowers and he loved riding and working on motorcycles. Anthony was a true patriot who loved this country and always had a smile and a joke for everyone. He will be greatly missed.
Anthony is survived by his wife, An Munns; son, Guy and Mikki Munns; son, Alex Munns; mother, Charlotte Munns; sister, Ramona and Mike LaBeaf; brothers, Ron and Ninetta Munns and Jeff and Jill Munns; six nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 30, at 11:00AM at the Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Assumption Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NRA or Shriners Childrens Hospital through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and Friends may share memories of Anthony and sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com