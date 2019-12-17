Annie King Hales
Nov. 12, 1933 — Dec. 15, 2019
Annie King Hales, 86, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019. She left for Heaven quietly, without pain, from Eagle Springs in College Place with her husband, son, and younger daughter present.
The daughter of Hugh and Catherine Loudon, Annie was born in Bannockburn, Scotland on November 12, 1933. She was the 3rd of 5 children who lived through the tumult and scarcity of World War II, while her father served in the British army. She attended Catholic school in Stirlingshire. One who doesn’t give up, Annie rose from impoverished and suppressed beginnings to become a Registered Nurse, midwife, and health visitor who operated in place of doctors in district.
Annie met Loyde Wesley Hales (Sr.) in Aberdeen, Scotland, where they were married on March 21, 1961. She soon embarked with him on a new adventure: moving to Kansas while he completed his Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) and supporting his career. Annie also became a mother with their first two children, Lavinia and Loyde (II).
Annie and Loyde brought their family to Massachusetts briefly before settling in Athens, Ohio for several years. Their third child, Lydia, was born there. Annie worked in both the hospital and an allergy clinic while raising her family. They moved to Aloha, Oregon in 1978, then to Moses Lake, Washington when Loyde retired. When her health began to fail, Annie and Loyde moved to Walla Walla to be closer to family and services.
Annie loved babies and young children her whole life, perhaps arising from her time as a midwife and nurse. She enjoyed nature and wanted to protect it “for the children.” She also had a beautiful singing voice. She knitted and gardened. She was a giving person, whose son once saw her literally give someone her last dollar so he could eat a hot meal. She let neighborhood kids cut roses from her garden for their mothers.
Survivors include her husband, Loyde; her son, Loyde; two daughters, Lavinia of Bellevue, Washington and Lydia of College Place; her brother, Hugh Loudon of St. Ninians, Scotland; and her sister, Catherine McLaughlan of Bannockburn, Scotland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Catherine Loudon; her brother, John Loudon; and her sister, Lavinia Patterson. All lived in Scotland.
Services will be held in the Chapel at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 12 p.m. (noon), preceded by the Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Viewing is before the Rosary.
In recognition of Annie’s love of animals and desire to protect the planet, the family requests that donations be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in lieu of flowers to the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.