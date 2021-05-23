Anne Tschudii Chase
March 31, 1956 — May 16, 2021
Anne Tschudi Chase, 65, of Walla Walla, passed away on May 16, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Hospital.
She was born in Denver, CO, on March 31, 1956, daughter of the late Alpha Manley and Helen Tschudi Chase. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Kessler; brother, John Chase both of Walla Walla; nephew, Ryan Kessler and his wife Heather.
Anne graduated from George Washington High School in 1974. Her favorite job in Denver was at La Petit Gourmet Catering and in Walla Walla at the Odd Fellows Home.
While living in Denver, Anne was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir. Anne was active in Rainbow Girls, serving as Worthy Advisor. In Walla Walla, Anne belonged to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she helped during the Lenten Soup and Pie luncheons. She was a member of Chapter GO, PEO, where she served as Chaplain.
Anne loved family gatherings, making hooked wall hangings and baking chocolate chip brownies with cranberries for family and friends. Anne had a soft spot in her heart for cats, adopting many cats who needed a loving home.
No service is planned at this time.