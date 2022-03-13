Anne Marie Delaney
October 19, 1919 — January 14, 2022
Anne “Annie” Delaney lived her life devoted to her two sons, the late Dr. Samuel W. Delaney, Jr. (surviving spouse, Jill M. Delaney) and John W. Delaney and their families.
Annie immigrated to the United States from Casole Bruzio, Cosenza, Italy in 1926 with her parents Bennardo and Maria Greco, brothers Sam Greco and Ernie Greco and sister Antoinette O’Con. She was “Nani” to her cherished grandchildren Lisa Delaney, Nicole Delaney, Stephen Delaney, Sam “Taylor” Delaney, and Johnny Delaney. Annie is also survived by her beloved dog and companion, Teddy. Annie adored her niece and nephews, Kathy Owsley, Ernie Greco and Bob Greco and the late Ben Greco and Fred Greco.
Annie attended Saint Vincent Academy in Walla Walla. She worked at The Bee Hive Department Store for many years and later retired from O’Cons Flowers. Annie cared for her mother Maria until her death at 104 years old. She was a devout Catholic and member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was also a member of the Italian Heritage Association of Walla Walla. The Association honored her at their 100-year celebration of the Christopher Columbus statue and at their annual Festa dinner. Annie was an avid gardener; her home was a showplace surrounded by beautiful flowering pink and white dogwood trees and over fifty rose bushes (her favorite flower). Annie’s signature color was pink which matched her joyful heart that embraced so many.
Annie had a special talent in the kitchen that only an Italian mother could have. Her specialties were cavatelli, meatballs and her own homemade sauce. She had a great sense of humor that attracted many friends. She also loved watching sports, especially Wildcat, Husky and Cougar football and Gonzaga basketball. She will be deeply missed by family and friends but the impact she had on those around her will never be lost.
The family invites you to celebrate the life of this beautiful mother, grandmother and dear friend at St. Francis Catholic Church, 722 W Alder St, Walla Walla on March 18, 2022, for a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11:30 AM, Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM, and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.