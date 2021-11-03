Anne Bernadette Bascom
May 16, 1968 — October 20, 2021
Our beautiful and beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister Anne “Mazey” Bascom has left us too soon. Anne passed away October 20, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
Anne was born in Goldendale, Washington on May 16, 1968, to her parents John and Bernice Flomer.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Flomer; and brother, Lindsay Flomer. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin; daughter, Lily; and grandson, Zane of Walla Walla. She is also survived by her four sisters, Sharon Flomer, Rhonna Lee, Julia Lynch, and Sue Moberly; one brother, Tim Flomer; and three foster brothers, Dale, David, and Paul Tupper. She is also survived by many heartbroken nieces, nephews, and far too many more to mention.
Anne was a wonderful, loving, caring person whose passing leaves a huge void in the lives and hearts of her family and friends. Our family would like to particularly thank the many medical professionals and others who provided compassion and care during her last days with us.
There will not be a funeral or memorial service.