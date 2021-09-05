Anna Marie Dare
(Sweet Annie)
April 16, 1943 — August 9, 2021
Anna Marie (Loomis) Dare, 78, of Milton-Freewater, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1943, in Yakima, WA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Roland (Jerry) Dare in 2018; and her siblings, Barbara and Johnny Loomis. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Foster and Debbie Creeley; and son, Steve Watson (Dare) and their families which include nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: David Loomis, Robert Loomis, Roberta Wells, Victoria Estrada, Helen Yvonne McDonald and Dennis Loomis.
Annie loved Elvis above all, her dogs and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent the last 15 years caring for her elderly mother, her god mother, and until her passing, her sister Roberta Wells.
Annie was known for her caring heart and sweet soul. She was always welcoming and never judgmental towards anyone she came across. She only saw the good in everyone. Annie spent her 20s, 30s and early 40s playing in a country band called “The Double Dares” with her husband Jerry. They toured the countryside in their red 1959 Cadillac Hearse playing all over Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Alaska. Annie and Jerry also owned the Milton-Freewater Taxi Company for several years. Annie was the “Glue” that held her family together and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Annie on September, 11, 2021, at 4:30 pm at Winn Homestead, located at 79560 Winn Rd, Weston, OR. There will be food and refreshments following the celebration.