Anna Endicott
March 4, 1925 — Jan. 23, 2020
Anna Endicott, age 94, went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020, in Walla Walla. A graveside service will be held January 28, 2020, at 10 AM at Mountain View Cemetery.
Anna was born to Anton and Xenia Suhecki on March 4, 1925, in Lisnja Prnjavor, Yugoslavia.
Anna led a very interesting life. Her stories will be remembered for many years to come. At 16 Anna traveled to Germany to work as a maid and nanny. Her stories were loved by many. In 1948, Anna married Jack Endicott. That union ended but from that union two children were born, George Anton Endicott and Mary Ann Endicott-McKinley.
Anna was preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her brother, Joseph. In her last days she talked about Joseph and hated that she will never know what happened to him.
Anna is survived by her son, George (Patti) Endicott; her daughter, Mary Ann Endicott-McKinley; four grandchildren, Holli (Mike) Smith, Zachary (Jen) Endicott, Scott (Mallory) McKinley and Paul (Jessica) McKinley; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sophia (Gary) Bogh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Jude Hospital through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.