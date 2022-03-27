Angus Wilson Smart
July 3, 1928 — March 13, 2022
Angus W. Smart, 93, died March 13, 2022, at his home in Milton-Freewater. He was born July 3, 1928, in Hayesville, North Carolina, the 1st child of Roy and Lucy Smart. Angus graduated from Randle High School, Class of 1947.
Angus was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucy Smart; sister-in-law, Jerene Smart; and niece, Sherri Allen. Surviving family members are wife, Jeanette Smart of Milton-Freewater; daughter, Barbara Schneider of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA; two sons, Keith Smart of Shady Cove, OR and Patrick Smart and wife Debbie of Milton-Freewater; five grandchildren: Jeremiah Smart, Stacie Hardin, Angela Smart, Jesse Smart and Joseph Smart; five great-grandchildren: Yanita Smart, Kailianne Smart, Ashton Hardin, Mahaela Hardin, Camden Smart; brother, Paul Smart and wife Florence of Port Orchard, WA; and nephew Craig Smart and wife Kim of Port Orchard, WA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the College Place Village SDA Church, 715 SE 12th Street, College Place, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3pm in the sanctuary. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com