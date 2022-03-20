Angus W. Smart Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angus W. SmartJuly 3, 1928 — March 13, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Angus Wilson Smart, 93, died March 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angus Wilson Smart Agnus W. Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Angus W. Read more: Nancy Ray Daves 1 hr ago +2 Michael Ray Harding 1 hr ago Marjorie Jean Rakestraw 1 hr ago DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Ads 3 Free: TV and arm chair, 410 Ch Service 4 Matties Mowing Service Pricin ALL CLASSIFIEDS