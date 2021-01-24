Angelita (Hela) Cantu
January 18, 1943 — January 17, 2021
On Sunday, January 17, 2021, Angelita (Hela) Cantu, loving wife, and mother of seven children, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 77.
Angelita was born on January 18, 1943, in Edinburg, Texas.
She was a great provider for the entire family and was a hard worker. She worked at The Cleaners, Hamada’s green house, and American Fine Foods cannery where she retired from.
On February 23, 1963, she married Francisco (Pancho) Cantu. Their first two boys passed away as infants. She and Francisco then raised five children; sons, Martin and Marcos, and daughters, Melissa, Melinda, and Monica.
Angelita had a passion for sewing. She also loved to cook, liked her soap operas, and enjoyed playing Mexican Bingo with her sisters. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the rest of the family. The family always looked forward to her fresh tortillas and tamales. She was a very giving, loving person, and gave her all for her children.
Angelita was preceded in death by her two sons; her parents, Maria and Marcus Coronado; her brothers, Francisco, Tino, Vicente; and her sister, Amparo. She is survived by her husband, Francisco of 57 years; her five children, Martin, Marcos, Melissa, Melinda, Monica; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, one brother, and two sisters.
Angelita, your love and kindness will forever be in our hearts. Thank you for all you have done for the family during your years on this earth. May you rest in peace. We love you and will miss you.
