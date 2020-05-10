Angelita Garza Garcia
August 2, 1934 — April 22, 2020
Angelita Garza Garcia, of Milton Freewater, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020, in College Place, at the age of 85, in the loving arms of her family.
Angie was born August 2, 1934, in Alice, Texas, to Pablo and Julia R. Garza. She was raised and attended schools in Alice, Texas. She was proud of her Tex-Mex heritage often telling stories of how she had to have younger siblings as her chaperones in order to attend the theater and dances. While working in the cotton fields, she met Esteban M. Garcia. They married two weeks later from the first day they met and remained married until his death in 1997.
The couple continued working in agriculture and migrated between Texas, Phoenix, AZ and Marshall, MI where their first son, Javier Garcia was born in 1954. From there they migrated to Blackfoot, ID before coming to Milton-Freewater where their son Jaime (Jim) Garcia was born in 1955, and son Steve Garcia in 1956. They headed back to Marshall, MI where their first daughter, Naomi (Garcia) Ramirez was born in 1958. After a short stay they returned to settle in Milton-Freewater where son Wayne Garcia was born in 1959, son Arthur Garcia in 1960, son David Garcia in 1962, daughter Julie M (Garcia) Betancourt in 1967, and son Glen Garcia in 1969. During this time she continued working in agriculture before working many years at Lamb-Weston.
In the mid 70s she picked up a second job working a few hours in the afternoons for Orchard Homes Farm Labor Camp as an office assistant and most notably as the interpreter. It wasn’t long before she began working full time for Orchard Homes where she offered her services helping the Hispanic community. She was often referred to as “La Dona”. While working there, her and husband, Esteban, made the decision to adopt a child after 13 years from when their youngest child was born and brought home a baby girl, Leah M. (Garcia) Hamby in 1982, only 5 days old. The majority of her time was spent working as an office assistant and interpreting for the tenants, it wasn’t the only place where her bi-lingual abilities were utilized. She was well known throughout Milton Freewater as the Spanish translator for the local police department, court rooms and local state offices until her retirement. Angie touched the hearts and lives of many families and friends over the years who have come to appreciate all her charitable acts of kindness. She loved dancing, traveling, camping at the Oregon Coast, and watching her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
She is survived by her sons, Javier (Mary) Garcia, Jim (Patty Hansen) Garcia, Steve (Tammy) Garcia, David (Jan) Garcia all from Milton-Freewater, Arthur (Linda) Garcia of Vacaville, CA and Glen (Tiffany) Garcia of Kenmore, WA; daughters, Naomi Ramirez and Leah M. Hamby of Walla Walla, and Julie M (Carlos) Betancourt of Milton-Freewater; brothers, Esteban Garza of Michigan and Ernesto Garza of Oregon; 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one soon to be great great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Esteban; son, Wayne Garcia; brothers, Baldimar R., Teodoro, Baldimar, Pablo and Manual Garza; sisters, Rufina (Garza) Trevino and Maria Elia (Garza) Adams; and best friend, Angelita Castillo.
A private Rosary was held Friday, May 8, at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home and a private Mass was held at St. Francis Catholic Church Saturday, May 9, concluding with a private graveside burial at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Hospice or to St. Francis Catholic Church in Milton-Freewater, through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
