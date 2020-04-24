Angelita G. Garcia Apr 24, 2020 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angelita G. GarciaAug. 2, 1934 — April 22, 2020COLLEGE PLACE - Milton-Freewater resident Angelita G. Garcia, 85, died April 22, 2020.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angelita G. Garcia Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Place Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists