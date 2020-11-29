Angela Lucarelli Clemens
July 29, 1939 — November 16, 2020
Angela “Sharon” Lucarelli Clemens passed away on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. Sharon was a second-generation Italian American and was born in Walla Walla at St Mary’s Hospital on July 29, 1939, to Remo R. Lucarelli and Margaret Martuscelli Lucarelli.
Sharon attended St. Patrick’s for grade and high school and graduated in 1957. She continued her education on a music scholarship at the University of Portland. Her first career was mother to her three daughters Terri Loudermilk (Dave), Annie Watt and Kathy Clemens.
Sharon spent most of her working career at various banks including First Federal Savings and Loan and US Bank. She was also the first Executive Director of Team Walla Walla, which focused on economic development in collaboration with the Port of Walla Walla. Passions included singing, reading, purse shopping, antique collecting, politics and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sharon was a devout Catholic and volunteered for a number of organizations including the YWCA Board and the Assumption Alter Society.
Grandchildren include Nicholas Loudermilk (Erika), Michael Loudermilk (Ahnalisa), Sara Watt and Daniel Beaton; great-grandchildren include Pierce, Hannah and Liliahna Loudermilk. Sharon is survived by her sisters, Geraldine (Gerri) Coleman (Rick) and Nancy Dickey (Wayne) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, the Rosary on December 3, and Mass on December 4, will be limited to family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Assumption Alter Society or the charity of choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362.