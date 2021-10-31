Andrew Medina
March 18, 2021 — October 22, 2021
Andrew Medina, 16, born in Walla Walla on March 18, 2005, was called to Heaven October 22, 2021. Andrew grew up in Tri-Cities, WA.
He is survived by parents, Ramiro Medina and Amanda Villalpando; grandparents, Juan and Diane Villalpando; aunts, Denise Medina and Elizabeth Villalpando; uncles, Juan (JJ), Mathew Villalpando, Hector, Jose Medina; cousins, Julian, Yaretzi, Thalia, Mariah, Noah, Baby Eloy, Lil Andrew, Audri, Manuel and Alyna; best friend, Sebas and his dog “Bob”, his dog was like his son.
Andrew’s cousins Thalia, Mariah and Noah were his best friends. They did everything together, from trick or treating, summers and holidays. Andrew’s goofy presence and self will be truly missed by all. Andrew loved country rides and cooking with his grandpa, they were each other’s right hand man. Andrew loved his grandma so much, he loved spending time with them. Andrew loved all family gatherings (BBQ to Holidays). Andrew was his mom’s protector and Dad’s best friend who he loved very, very much, let’s not forget his little sister. They were so close and had the best relationship siblings could ever have. Andrew loved football, especially his Cowboy’s. His passion for trains and cars was everything to him he loved to work on them and attend car shows. Andrew’s laugh and contagious smile will truly be missed. He was so smart and had a huge heart. Forever16.