Andrew James Demaris Jr.
Dec. 21, 1993 — Nov. 5, 2019
Andrew James Demaris Jr., age 25, of Nampa, ID, was taken from us suddenly on November 5, 2019, due to an unforeseen heart condition.
Andrew was born December 21, 1993, to Brandy Mace and Andrew Demaris Sr., in Walla Walla. He attended Walla Walla Public Schools throughout his childhood and was involved in the Walla Walla Youth Football League. Andrew graduated with his GED.
Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his nieces and nephew. Family was everything to him. He loved steelhead fishing and the outdoors. Andrew loved weightlifting, listening to and playing music. He played guitar and the drums. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Andrew was excited to experience the next chapter of his life, he brought humor and life to his loved ones and those around him.
Andrew’s life was inspired by this Bible verse: Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Brandy Mace of Walla Walla; father, Andrew Demaris Sr. of Nampa, ID; sisters, Olivia Demaris, Rachel Demaris and Rebekah Demaris; and brother, Isaiah Demaris.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Vault interment will follow at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew James Demaris Jr. Memorial Fund through the funeral home at 1551 The Dallas Military Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountianview-colonialdewitt.com