Amy (Dahl) Harrington
June 10, 1960 — January 6, 2021
Amy (Dahl) Harrington, of Milton-Freewater, passed away on January 6, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Amy was born on June 10, 1960, in Walla Walla, to Harold and Maureen Dahl.
Amy is survived by her husband, Denis Harrington; daughter, Samantha Bowen, son-in-law Paul and grandsons Dallon and Andrew; son, Mark Jordan, grandson Bryan and his mother Heather Ruggles; son, Alex Harrington; daughter, Alyssa Harrington; siblings: Dianna Dahl Ellis, Gene Dahl, and Jerry Dahl; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Maureen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation through their website. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 12, 2021, for family and close friends.