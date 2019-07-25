Amber Rae Richardson
January 31, 1982 — July 7, 2019
On July 7, 2019, Amber Rae Richardson, loving mother of five children, passed away at the young age of 37. Amber was born on January 31, 1982, to William “Speedy” and Catherine Hutchison in Walla Walla. She completed her high school requirements at BMCC (Blue Mountain Community College) in 1998. She was a CNA/caregiver from the time she finished high school until her death 21 years later. Amber married Darrell Richardson in 2003 and together they had two daughters, raising all of her children together. After their divorce in 2009, they worked together to ensure their children were happy.
Amber was preceded in death by her father, William “Speedy” Hutchison. She is survived in death by her mother, Catherine; younger brother, Marvin Cody Hutchison; and her five children, Brenna, Adrian, Melanie, Ericka and Annabelle.
A celebration of life will be held for Amber Richardson at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. As this is supposed to be a celebration of life rather than a funeral, if you wish to attend, please do so in casual attire. To leave a condolence online visit: www.musellerhodes.com