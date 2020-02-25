Alyssa Kate Wagoner
May 27, 1986 — Feb. 20, 2020
Alyssa Kate Wagoner was born May 27, 1986, to parents Mark and Sharla Wagoner. She died at her parents’ home in Touchet on Feb. 20, 2020.
Alyssa attended Touchet Schools from Kindergarten through her senior year. She was an integral part of the class of 2004. She gave everyone the opportunity to be patient, kind, compassionate, and tolerant. Teachers’ made allowances for her in their classrooms, students vied to see who would push her in her wheel chair at recess, and her instructional assistants would make sure she was included as much as possible.
Alyssa lived with her parents and siblings, Shayna and Timothy, in Touchet, until she was 22 years old. She then moved into Walla Walla with her new family unit at Alternative Residential Services. The staff made sure she was well cared for; and, she has enjoyed many activities in their home and around Walla Walla.
Alyssa loved being outside in the sunshine, going on walks, and coming home to her parents’ house on Sundays. She enjoyed being read to, sung to, and had her favorite stories and songs that she listened to over and over.
Alyssa enriched the lives of everyone who took the time to get to know her; those she loved, she loved with all her heart. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lisa Richards and Barb Curfman whom worked with her at the Touchet School; and became her lifelong friends.
Alyssa is survived by her parents, Mark and Sharla Wagoner in Touchet; sister Shayna and her husband, Will Hutchens in Dayton, niece, and nephew Miriam and Kellen Hutchens; her brother, Timothy Wagoner in Touchet, and his wife Michelle, and their children Troy and Connor; and her grandmother, Roma Stokes of Ellensburg. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stan and Iris Wagoner of Touchet, and Vernon Stokes of Ellensburg.
A memorial service for Alyssa will be held Friday, February 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the College Place Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Touchet Educational Foundation, The Walla Walla Valley Disability Network, or a charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com