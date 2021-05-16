Alvin Richter
— May 11, 2021
Alvin Richter, a long-time resident of Dayton, passed away in Walla Walla on May 11, 2021. He was 94 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his three sons and their wives: John (Sharon), Carl (Sue) and Joe (Linda). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Alvin was born to Alfred and Bessie (Petricka) Richter in Montgomery, Minnesota. They moved to Dayton in 1934, where Alfred helped establish modern green pea and asparagus production for Green Giant Company. Young Alvin soon made friends in Dayton. They enjoyed a life of adventure in the woods along the Touchet River across the street from his house. He and his “gang” had a cabin, basketball hoop, river, island, stick swords and a swamp all to themselves. Their adventures formed deep bonds of loyalty and friendship among them. A good athlete, Alvin played football and basketball and ran track for Dayton High.
After high school, Alvin served in the U.S. Navy aboard the submarine tender USS Fulton. As an electrician’s mate, he helped repair submarines that were damaged during missions in the Pacific. Following his military service, Alvin studied Agronomy at WSC (now WSU). On a trip to Minnesota he met Inez Ziska and after a short courtship they married in 1948.
Alvin dreamed of teaching English and coaching basketball. Instead, he was given a farm and young family to care for. As the cliché’ goes, “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” But Alvin did more than that. He planted the seeds of what was given him, trusted God earnestly, and patiently tended an orchard of abundant good with his life. The family, friends and many memories he left behind are a living testament to that.
For 50+ years, Alvin produced wheat, barley, peas and grass seed in Columbia County. He was a forward-thinking grower, a good steward of the land. Alvin built a house and home in Dayton, an amazing stronghold and lively gathering place for Inez and their three boys. He also served Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dayton as an elder and Sunday School superintendent. He was a friend to anyone who met him.
Alvin and Inez were married for 51 years. After Inez passed away in 1999, Alvin retired and moved to Walla Walla where he met Shirley Klein, who became his best friend. They married in 2005 and spent time traveling, building friendships and enjoying precious, peaceful years together at The Trees condominiums where they lived.
Alvin will be remembered as a sweet, thoughtful, capable and decent man. His quiet nature could make it easy to miss his great strength, sense of humor and well-ordered mind. He was a wonderful husband and dad. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him.
A remembrance of Alvin’s life will take place in Dayton on Saturday, May 29. Internment at Dayton Cemetery is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 2:00 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Alvin dearly loved dogs and deeply respected the work of hospice. Donations can be made to an animal rescue or hospice organization of your choice in lieu of flowers.
We love him so. Rest in peace, Dad.