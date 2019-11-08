Alvin Richard Lutz
Dec. 16, 1929 — Aug. 22, 2019
Alvin Richard Lutz, age 89, passed away at Regency at the Park. He was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Frank Lutz and Mary Catherine Park Lutz. Alvin moved from Corvallis to Walla Walla where he attended Walla Walla College until he was drafted into the Army. He married Marie Bolton Lutz, who passed in 2009. He married Brenda Hammill-Lutz, who survives him.
He is also survived by three daughters, Karen Marie Bickford, Dorothy Eloise Lutz, L. Maryann Barrett; one son, Richard Alvin Lutz; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Judith Ann Lutz (infant daughter); Barbara Catherine Newton (daughter); Marie Bolton Lutz (spouse); Frank Lutz (brother).
Alvin was a charter member of the Eastgate SDA Church and maintained the grounds there for many years. He loved to bake and was famous for Al’s Chewy Oatmeal Cookies. He loved nothing more than feeding people and making major holidays special events for his family.
Memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020.