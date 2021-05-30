Alvera Angela (Riomondo) Gaines
February 11, 1932 — May 24, 2021
Alvera Angela Gaines, passed away on May 24, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born on February 11, 1932, to Nels and Mary Riomondo in Walla Walla. Her little sister Marlene arrived a few years later. Most of her childhood years were spent living on Sycamore Street. Alvera attended Berney Grade School and graduated from St. Patrick High School. She attended Walla Walla Community College and received a certificate as a Dietary Assistant.
Alvera worked at the telephone office as a switchboard operator. After she was married, she settled into being a mother to her three children Joanna, Terri, and Michael.
Alvera was employed at St. Mary Hospital for over 25 years in the Dietary Department starting in the dish room and working her way up to the Dietary Office.
Alvera married Kenneth S. Gaines in 1973. They were perfect for each other and enjoyed taking short trips and just spending time together. She was a wonderful cook and baker. At Christmas Alvera would bake no less than six different holiday cookies and her delicious fruitcake. She was a meticulous seamstress sewing clothing for her children and curtains for the home. She enjoyed crocheting and reading mystery novels. And appreciated a nice clean house.
Alvera was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joanna; and husband, Kenneth. She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Mike) Buettner; son, Michael Baird; sister, Marlene (Mike) Brock; niece, Mary (Alan) Bollinger; nephew, Mark (Karen) Riomondo; great niece, Destinee Bollinger; great nephew, Tanner Bollinger; great niece, Aniella Riomondo; and great nephew, Connor Riomondo.
Thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living Collage Place, Regency at the Park and Walla Walla Hospice for your care given and compassion shown to Alvera.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2pm-6pm at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. Recitation of the Holy Rosary on Friday, June 4, 2021, 10:30 AM at St Francis Catholic Church, then following Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at St Francis Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.