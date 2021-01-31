Alton Wheeler
December 7, 1938 — January 23, 2021
Alton Franklyn Wheeler Jr., was born in Spokane, WA on December 7, 1938, to Alton F. Wheeler Sr. and Evelyn Garvin Wheeler. He grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from WW High School.
He enlisted in the Navy after graduation and retired from active duty in 1976 at Port Hueneme, CA and there he managed a bar for 2 years. He later went to work as a merchant marine suppling oil rigs off the coast of California. Alton met his soul mate, Juanita (Mayhue) Looney in 1975 and they married in 1981. They returned to WA State in 1983.
Alton went to work as a correctional officer at the WW State Penitentiary in 1984 where he was awarded Correctional Officer of the year in 1996, he was well respected by staff and inmates alike, and retired in December of 2000.
He was a long-standing motorcyclist, Al was a member of RIDER of WA and the Kennewick Chapter of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcyclist Organization.
Preceded in death by his father, Alton Sr; his brother, Edson; his mother, Evelyn Gushliak; and stepfather, James Gushliak. Survived by his wife, Juanita; sons, Frank Wright, Lance Wheeler and Troy Wheeler; sisters-in-law, Judy Wheeler, Teresa Hastings and Becky Wojcik; brother-in-law, James Mayhue; niece, Jeanette Wheeler; nephew, Edson Wheeler Jr.; as well as other extended family members.
Due to Covid restrictions a memorial service will not be held until we can safely gather to hold a celebration of life. An announcement will be made when memorial is scheduled. Please do not send flowers. If you wish to honor him, please make a donation in his name to DAV, PVA or other veterans’ group of your choice through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com