Alton LaVon Jackson
October 18, 1933 — March 6, 2020
Alton LaVon Jackson passed away from cancer March 6, 2020, at home. He was born October 18, 1933, in Leota, Utah to Nannie (Nan) and John Jackson, Jr. He graduated from Payson High School 1951.
He married Dorothy (Dody) Lynne Koldewyn June 10, 1955, and they had seven children. He earned his pilot wings and graduated as a Second Lieutenant in the USAF June 1955. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired after serving 20 years with the rank of Lt. Col. He moved to Walla Walla in 1974 where he lived the remainder of his life. His first wife, Dody, preceded him in death in 2003. In 2009 he married family lifelong friend Betty Gould. He was part owner and developer of Sunset Villa Mobile Home Park in College Place. He is survived by his wife Betty; his children: Douglas (Nida), Scott (Sandra), Kelly, Mark (Candace), Julie (Jeff) Beaujeu, Charee (Peter), and Camille (Brian) Jorgensen; his step-children Lynne (Andy) Venable, Curtis (Yolanda) Hollis, and Nancy (Tracy) Tippets; as well as 33 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was a very loving and generous man and has helped a lot of people. He will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the education trust at America First Credit Union under the Alton Jackson Irrevocable Trust account.