Alma Leidholt Hartman
August 21, 1927 — April 12, 2021
Alma Leidholt Hartman, 93, of Walla Walla, passed away on Monday, April 12, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, in Walla Walla.
Born on August 21, 1927, in Loyalton, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Rosina Bauer Leidholt and was one of 13 siblings.
She was raised, married, and had her family in Miles City, Montana prior to moving to Kalispell, Montana in 1962 where they stayed for about 20 years. After the kids left home she and her husband lived in various locations to include Alaska, Pasco, and Spokane, eventually ending up in Walla Walla in 1991. In her early years, Alma worked at the Range Riders Cafe and the 600 Cafe in Miles City. She also worked at the Four Seasons in Kalispell. In her later years, Alma enjoyed traveling, cruises, and going RV’ing.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd G. Hartman; one son, Lloyd G. Hartman Jr.; and six brothers: Leonard, Robert, Julius, Edwin, Adolph, and Eugene; and three sisters: Martha, Matilda (Tillie), and Margaret (Peggy). Alma looks forward to rejoining her lost loved ones. She is survived by her companion of 22 years, John Schaefer of Walla Walla; one sister, Violet Howe; and two brothers: Philip and James, all of Miles City; one daughter, Nancy Ruhmshottel of Coeur d’Alene, ID; two sons, Edward of Pomeroy, WA and Larry of Denver, CO; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor her and her amazing life will be held April 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation in Alma’s name to the Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.