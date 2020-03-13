Alieda J. Waggoner
Nov. 14, 1954 — March 10, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Alieda Jean Waggoner, 65, died march 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
Alieda J. Waggoner
Nov. 14, 1954 — March 10, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Alieda Jean Waggoner, 65, died march 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
The Live Cinema Series continues with a screening of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show on… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.