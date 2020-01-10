Alicia Angel Bernhardt
June 5, 1999 — January 5, 2020
Alicia, our Angel, passed away after being struck in a hit and run accident on January 5, 2020.
Alicia was born on June 5, 1999, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Angela (Aust) and Dave Bernhardt. The day she was born was such a day of joy; seeing the look on her father’s face as he saw her for the first time. It was a look of one’s heart breaking because it was too small to contain all of the love he had for her. Alicia was her mother’s world; she was more a part of her than her own heart. She was raised by a mother who never had a mother of her own. Alicia was given enough love for two people. After her parents’ divorce, Alicia moved with her mother to Brookings, OR. Her brother Gavin joined the family during that time. There was a 6 year age difference between them but Alicia loved him like her own.
The family moved again to Walla Walla, after her mother got a job as a Corrections Officer. When Alicia was 8 years old, her mother married Dan Wagner who loved her as only a father could. Alicia went to Berney Elementary, Pioneer Middle School, and Lincoln High School, all in Walla Walla. She met Johnny Pacheco at a young age and they had Sebastian on May 24, 2016, when Alicia was 16 years old. Even though she had Sebastian so young, she would not give him up. She fought to take care of him. Being a mother was her purpose. She was the kind of mother who would get on the ground and play with her son on his level.
Alicia worked at Applebee’s in Walla Walla, to take care of her family. She dreamed of going to cosmetology school. She was determined to do whatever it took to take care of her son. Alicia’s laughter, joy, and energy were a force of nature. Her sense of humor can only be described as a young, female version of Mr. Bean. I’m sure, in heaven right now, she is saying UNCLE!!!
There were so many people in Alicia’s life that made an impact. A few adults that Alicia would have wanted mentioned are Leenroo Corn, Heidi Sifford, Mylissa Gonzales, and Marci Knauft, who was her principal at Lincoln. Alicia loved her friends as family. She was particularly close to Athena Bentley whose passing had a huge impact on her. Recently, Alicia lost another friend Alivia Smith. She was extremely heartbroken over her loss. It was Alicia’s wish, if anything ever happened to her, she would be buried next to her friend Athena Bentley.
Alicia is survived by her parents, Angela Wagner (Dan) of Walla Walla, and Dave Bernhardt of Coos Bay, OR; son, Sebastian Pacheco of Walla Walla; step-mother, Heidi Clingings of Coos Bay, OR; two sisters, Alissa Bernhardt and Alexis Sifford of Walla Walla; one brother, Gavin Wagner of Walla Walla; grandparents, Robert and June Bernhardt of Coos Bay, OR and Darrell and Stephanie Wagner of Ham Lake, MN.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens Hospitality Room located on the cemetery grounds at 300 S.E. Myra Road, College Place. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alicia Bernhardt Memorial Fund to benefit her son Sebastian Pacheco through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com.