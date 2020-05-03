Alice Reithmayr
August 17, 1934 — April 27, 2020
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Alice Reithmayr, loving wife and devoted mother of two children, passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 85.
Alice was born on August 17, 1934, at Hot Lake Hospital, near LaGrande, Oregon to Ralph and Frances Robinson. She raised chickens and pigs, and loved baking bread for 4H.
She married Richard A. Nebeker in 1952. They lived briefly in Hawaii, returning back to La Grande to start their family where in 1954 her son Richard (Rick) Nebeker was born. A couple years later, moved to Tacoma, WA where her daughter Vickie (Nebeker) Erickson was born in 1960.
After her divorce in 1963, she and her two children moved to Walla Walla. Alice believed in the concept of family. She embraced the extended family she inherited when she met and married a second time to Kurt Reithmayr. She recognized all step family as her own... down to the great-great grandchildren, and never failed to recognize everyone on special occasions. When marrying Kurt, she also worked beside him at the home interior business Kurt’s Decorative Service until they both retired. Alice traveled abroad a few times, but always found home to be where her heart was. Alice had a passion for “home” cooking and had a collection of cookbooks that would rival the Iron Chefs. Alice received the special gift of helping others from her father, which she instilled into her children. Alice was a very giving and caring person to everyone she met and volunteered and helped whenever she could. She always saw the best in everyone.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kurt; and her son, Rick Nebeker. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie, who lovingly cared for her with the help of three angels (Caregivers) Christy, Courtney and Caroline in the last couple of years in her home. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Walla Walla Community Hospice for their amazing care.
Private family graveside services were held at the Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens cemetery of College Place. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.