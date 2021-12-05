June 23, 1923 — November 29, 2021
Alice’s journey in her own words: On the 25th of June 1923, Alice, the youngest of 7 children, was born to Mr. and Mrs. O.E. Bresee in a little house near Lake Erie, Anacortes, Washington.
In 1929 she started the 1st grade in the Rosario Grade School and continued there until finishing the 8th grade and enrolling in the Anacortes High School. In 1941 her life changed abruptly when she left home and enrolled in Walla Walla College. This meant time out from swimming and fishing in Lake Erie with her brother Fred. 1941 also meant that Fred was drafted into the service of the United States. At the same time that Alice was a college freshman, Lester Rasmussen was a freshman at Walla Walla College. They met. They fell in love. They married on Sept. 3, 1944. Both still had two years of college studies to do. In addition, Alice had a home to keep, and Lester had to earn money to pay college expenses and put food on the table. They did it. They both graduated in 1946. Alice with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Lester with a Bachelor of Theology. They graduated not owing Walla Walla College anything.
Their first call to ministry was for the Manitoba Saskatchewan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. It was short-lived for in 1951 they sailed on the Queen Mary to Ethiopia as missionaries. Now June, John, and Paul were added to the family, and all were on their way to tell the Ethiopians about Jesus and His love for them. Before it was time to come home on furlough, Patsy and Linda were added making it a family of seven. The Rasmussens were in Ethiopia for 10 years, during which Lester began the work of the S. D. A. church in Southern Ethiopia where there had been no church. In 1962 Rasmussens returned home so the children could get their educations. During this time Lester pastored several churches and Alice taught 4th grade in the church school. In 1978 Lester and Alice went to Egypt where Lester was president of the Egypt Field for the next seven and a half years. In 1986 the Rasmussens retired and moved to College Place to live out the remainder of their lives.
Alice is survived by her five children: daughter, June (Fred) Christensen; son, John (Raelene) Rasmussen; son, Paul (Judy) Rasmussen; daughter, Patsy (Glynne) Hixson; daughter, Linda (Ed) Kolar; 14 grandchildren: Julie (Gary) Kitto, Erick Christensen, Jeff (Tanna) Rasmussen, Jared (Traci) Rasmussen, Mark (Katie) Christensen, Kimberly (Rod) Fiori, Kara (Todd) Hoel, Kandee (Nathan) Lydie, Stephanie (Aaron) Miguel, Peter (Genie Huntemann) Hixson, Amber (Craig) Auger, Alyssa Hixson, Deidre (Josh) Zach, Tiffany Hixson; 25 great-grandchildren: Emily, Amanda, and Ethan Kitto; Gavin Christensen; Callin and Emmett Rasmussen; Meghan and Bryce Rasmussen; Garrett, Claire, and Emma Christensen; Luke, Eli, and Zach Fiori; Madeline and Charlotte Hoel; Micah and Emmee Lydie; Evelyn, Yanna, and Lucia Miguel; Hatton and Fletcher Huntemann; Jade and Skyla Auger.
