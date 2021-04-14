Alice Lorraine Bowhay
October 26, 1930 — March 31, 2021
Alice Lorraine Bowhay passed away on March 31, 2021, in Dayton, Washington.
She was born October 26, 1930, in Bellingham, Washington to Louis and Reah Cowan. The 6th child of 7 children. Her childhood was spent on Lummi Island, Washington and in Bellingham, Washington.
She married the love of her life, Harold Bowhay, on June 9, 1951; and settled in Mount Vernon then Wickersham. Together they had 3 children, Charles Wesley Bowhay, Michael Harold Bowhay, and Christine Ann Bowhay.
Her and Harold were also foster parents. Her and her husband helped start the Association of Foster Parents in Washington state. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother and a Bible Vacation Teacher.
In 1976 they sold their home that she loved and moved to Dayton, in 1975 with daughter Chris. Alice was well known for her gardens and her raspberries and other fruits and vegetables that she sold from her home. She also worked many years as the dishwasher for The Patit Creek Restaurant. She spent a lot of her time when not in the garden reading as many books as she could, listening to all kinds of music, or watching Reba, General Hospital, Bonanza, or Lawrence Welk on the TV, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was always up for a sing along or to telling stories of her life growing up on Lummi Island with her siblings and the trouble they would get into.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joyce, Mae, Lois, June, Stanley, Walter, Lewis; and her husband, Harold. She is survived by her children: Charles of Ferndale, Washington, Michael of Dayton, Washington, and Christine of Walla Walla; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great- great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 pm in the Lyons building at the Waitsburg Fairgrounds in Waitsburg, Washington.