Alice Lillian (Irish) Herrett
July 24, 1917 — July 21, 2020
On July 21, 2020, Alice Lillian (Irish) Herrett passed away in a private care home in Sacramento, CA.
Alice was born on July 24, 1917, to Ward Murray and Alta Elnora (Robbins) Irish of Grandview, WA. She was the second oldest of six children. Her siblings were Robert Dexter Irish, Richard Ward Irish, Ruth Jeanette Colson (Irish), Shirley Ann Maxson (Irish), Marilynne Jane Hinkle (Irish).
Alice graduated from Grandview High in 1935 and later from Beauty College in Astoria, OR. In 1942 Alice married Donald Isaac Herrett ( Mabton, WA). They had two daughters, Donna Maria (Harry) Braun and Kimberly Kay (Jim) Olsen. They had three grandsons, Christopher R. Braun, Jason V. (Hiromi) Braun and James H. (Sarah) Braun, and two great-grandsons, Samual and Everest.
In the first 20 years of their marriage, Don was in the Navy. They lived in many places, including Japan. After his Military service, they settled in San Jose, CA. Don’s job moved them to Germany, in the mid-’70s, where they lived for six years. After retirement, they lived in Grandview, WA. Alice volunteered with several organizations, including the Grandview Rose Garden and the Salvation Army Food Bank. The next move was to College Place, and in their later years, they lived at Wheatland Village in Walla Walla. Alice was married to Don until he died in 2016.
Alice loved spending her time with family and friends. She liked to sew and do needlework and made beautiful knit quilts. She liked to work in her yard and had beautiful gardens.
There will be a graveside service held at the Grandview Cemetery on September 18, 2020, at 2 p.m.