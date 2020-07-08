Alfred O. Northrop
July 30, 1941 — June 30, 2020
Alfred O. Northrop, 78, met the Lord on June 30, 2020, at Regency Nursing Home, Walla Walla, battling Cancer. He was born in Spokane, WA on July 30, 1941, to Richard O. Northrop and Lela J. Davis.
Alfred was an independent man, a gruffy stubborn type of guy that wore his heart out on his sleeve. He loved to fish for steelhead, trout, hunt deer and elk in the Blue Mts. and Dayton area. Alfred’s favorite thing to do is to watch old moves, westerns and favorite actor was John Wayne. Alfred will be very much missed by family and friends.
Alfred in his life time did everything from a fry cook, tug boat operator, painter, farm worker, roofer, road construction and heavy equipment operator.
Alfred is survived by brother, Leonard Northrop (Beth); sister, Rena McKenzie of the Tri-Cities; daughter, Kathy Mejorado; and granddaughter, Amber Mejorado; and many great-grandchildren of Walla Walla; and his loving dog Misty. Preceded in death his loving wife, Rosemary; brother, Edward Northrop; and parents, Richard and Lela Northrop.
No services at this time, please make contributions to a local Animal Shelter.