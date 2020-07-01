Alfred Northrop Jul 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alfred NorthropJuly 30, 1941 — June 30, 2020COLLEGE PLACE - Alfred Northrop, 78, died June 30, 2020, at Regency at the Park.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alfred Northrop Arrangement Walla Walla Park Funeral Home Regency Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists