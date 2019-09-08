Alford Leroy Harper
“When the road looks rough ahead remember the
Man Upstairs and the word
H-O-P-E
Hang onto both and ‘tough it out.’
-John Wayne
Alford “Al” Leroy Harper, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019, while traveling to Wallowa Lake, one of his favorite vacation spots. His beloved wife and daughter were by his side.
He was born at home in Dayton, one of 10 children born to William and Genevieve Harper. He attended Dayton High School and entered the Air Force at 17 years of age during the Korean War. He had several “close calls” during his military career, which he reported resulted in him avoiding traveling outside of his own two feet and an automobile. During his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was discharge as an Airman first class. Alford married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Bunce on September 14, 1968.
Alford worked from a young age, starting as a newspaper boy at the age of 8. After his service, he worked at Bird’s Eye, where he met his lifelong friend, George Johnson. During his early years he worked in construction, assisting in the building of both Cordinal Hall and Sherwood Center. He spent the majority of his working career at AgriNorthwest for 25 years. He concurrently held the title of water superintendent for the city of Prescott.
During his leisure time he enjoyed hunting with family and friends. He was also an avid gardener, that particularly enjoyed tending to his rose garden. His great loves were his wife, family, and dogs. He was a real man, that followed an honor code not unlike John Wayne, treating his elders, equals, and women with respect. He will be sorely missed by all that were lucky enough to be a part of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley; daughters, Jodi, Julie, and Jill; grandchildren, John, Alexis, Michael, and Tyler; and one great-granddaughter; brothers, Larry, Alvin, Willie, Dean; and sister, Edna; and his beloved dog, Annie.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Blue Mountain Humane Society and National Coalition for homeless Veterans through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the community members of Elgin, first responders, Union County Deputy Flowers, EMT’s of Union County, Deacon Joe of St. Mary’s Church in Elgin for the care and compassion that was shown to own husband/father Alford and our family.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service on September 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home followed by a grave site service at the Mountain View Cemetery.