Alene W. Wagner
April 25, 1924 — August 14, 2019
Alene W. Wagner died on August 14, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born on April 25, 1924, to John W. and Ermel A. (Davidson) Davis.
She lived all of her life in Walla Walla and was a graduate of Walla Walla High School. She married Alfred A. Wagner on October 4, 1968, in Dayton, WA. She worked for many years for Dr. Wilkinson whose office was in the Baker Building. After he retired she went to work for the radio station KTEL.
Alene was very involved with the women’s circle at Grace United Methodist Church. She truly loved her Lord. She loved to go on fishing trips with her husband Al, especially at Catherine Creek. She always had a large garden and loved to share it with others. Although she had no children of her own, she helped raise her nephew Myron and cared very deeply for her many great, 2x great, and 3x great-nieces and nephews. She had an amazing memory and always captured the attention of all with her stories.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; and father; brother, John W. Davis; sister, Mable L. Davis Ferguson; and nephew, Myron S. Ferguson.
She is survived by her niece, Margie (Myron) Ferguson; great-nieces, Michele (Gene) McCarl, Gina (Paul) Cilvik; great-nephew, Matthew (Jodi) Ferguson; and many 2x great-nieces; nephews; and 3x great-nieces.
Viewing will be at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday, August 21st, from 8:30-10 a.m. Graveside service will follow at 12 p.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S 2nd Street, Walla Walla, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Odd Fellows through the funeral home.
