Alene  W. Wagner

April 25, 1924 —  Aug. 14, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Alene W. Wagner, 95, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

