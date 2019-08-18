Alene W. Wagner
April 25, 1924 — Aug. 14, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Alene W. Wagner, 95, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
