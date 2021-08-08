Albert Will
January 12, 1921 — July 26, 2021
Albert Will was born January 12, 1921, in Fox Valley, SK. He was married to Helen Cates on June 29, 1950. After graduating medical school on 1956, Albert practiced for 10 years in Elgin, OR before moving the family to Lacombe, Alberta in 1967. He retired in 1986. Albert and Helen were snowbirds till moving to College Place, in 2003.
Albert is survived by Gayle (Linda), Denis (Diane), Ron (Karen), Bob, Lynnette (Scott), Lana; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Albert peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on July 26, 2021 in College Place.
