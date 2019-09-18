Albert Charles Ponti
March 30, 1923 — Sept. 14, 2019
Albert C. (Bob) Ponti, born on March 30, 1923, bid farewell to this earth on September 14, 2019, following complications from a stroke he sustained on July 26, 2019.
Bob was the son of Angelo and Rose Ponti, and was born, raised and worked his entire life in the Walla Walla Valley. After graduating from WaHi in 1941, he immediately began working on the family farm with his father where they raised a variety of vegetables, like many Italian immigrants of the time, including Walla Walla Sweets, asparagus and carrots.
He met his bride-to-be, Betty M. Moore, at a dance in Milton-Freewater, around 1945-46, and they married shortly thereafter. Betty had a daughter from a prior marriage, Barbara, who Bob raised as his own until she eventually married and moved to the San Francisco Bay area.
Bob and Betty had a son, Gary, who was born in 1949. He was raised in Walla Walla and continues to live here, currently working as an attorney.
Although he was an independent farmer and often was by himself working the land, Bob was a very social person and deeply grateful to the friends he had over the years. In fact, later in life he developed close relationships with many friends who he considered to be family. Brian Richard, for example, was often referred to by Bob as being the “best neighbor anyone could have”. That was the result of Brian coming over multiple times to help Bob out.
Other friends, like Jim Vinti and Marvin Ruzicka, often took Bob to Wildhorse to play the slots which was one of his favorite forms of recreation later on in life. He very much appreciated their generosity.
And then there was Greg Tompkins, another friend from the early morning coffee crew, who placed a concrete bumper in Bob’s garage to reduce the possibility of him running into something. There was also a time Greg brought a birthday cake to Cenex early in the morning to celebrate Bob’s 96th birthday in March 2019. Bob was excited his friends had remembered his birthday and couldn’t stop talking about it.
Bob also had a special relationship with Oliver Wells, another “regular” for coffee at Cenex just about every morning of the week. Oliver and Bob would frequently be observed bantering back and forth, calling each other names that could make some people blush, but it was always (most of the time) meant in good fun and underscored the family-like relationship they shared.
When he wasn’t having coffee early in the morning every day at Cenex, at other times he was a regular at the Elks Club and a member of the Wagon Wheelers. Bob didn’t ride a horse but the Wagon Wheelers would periodically have club dinners and he always appreciated it when someone else did the cooking. He also volunteered for years at St. Vincent de Paul’s.
For anyone who knew Bob they remember he was a creature of habit and “always” had to be early for everything, including church on Saturday evening at St. Francis and exercise class at the “Y” three days a week.
Bob is survived by his son, Gary (Marilyn) Ponti; as well as his step-daughter, Barbara Brodie of Medina, Ohio. Bob also has four grandchildren: Bryan (Robin) Ponti, Mark (Melissa) Ponti, Kevin Brodie and Colleen Brodie; in addition to many great-grandchildren.
Family was always very important to him and he cherished holiday and birthday dinners when everyone was together and someone would massage his head, which was noticeably absent of much hair.
Bob made many laugh and smile with his antics and he will be sorely missed. We know that he is early for that special seat in heaven that’s waiting for him.
A Viewing and Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home, followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Sister Helen Mason will officiate. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Father Raymond Kalema celebrant. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the YMCA through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.