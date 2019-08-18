Alan L. Meissner

May 21, 1954 —  Aug. 15, 2019

SEATTLE - Dayton resident Alan L. Meissner, 65, died Aug. 15, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

