Alan Bennett
June 9, 1955 — June 27, 2021
Alan Bennett passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. He died at home, with his wife Dennie by his side.
Hugh Alan “Al” Bennett came kicking and screaming into this world on June 9, 1955, in Ellensburg, WA. Born the second son to Hugh and Jerry Bennett, Al spent his young life in Ellensburg and Wenatchee, graduating Ellensburg High School in 1973.
It was during boyhood and his teen years that he developed his passion for snowmobiles and motorcycles. Along with his dad and brother, a record number of trophies for racing was earned, and the love of motorcycles continued throughout Al’s life.
In 1974 the Army called and Alan answered, serving four years in Germany as an MP. After the Army, he went to work at Walla Walla Penitentiary. He worked at “The Pen” for 40 years, and retired in 2015.
Alan met Dennie in the spring of 1984 and they married later that year. Together they were involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for a time. Alan was previously a member of the Gold Wing Road Runners’ Association and Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.
But no group or organization was as important to Al as “The Old Bastards,” which met weekly to shoot pool on No Whine Wednesdays for many years.
After retirement he and Dennie logged many miles on his Victory motorcycle, and many weekends found them quietly tucked away in the Blue Mountains in their camping trailer, enjoying the solitude or with friends.
Alan will be fondly remembered for his repertoire of inappropriate jokes and his insistence that everyone try his incredibly hot hot sauces. Al was stubborn and sometimes gruff, but that was on the outside; inside, he was a “softy” with a little lambs heart.
Besides his wife, Dennie (Denice Duff), Alan is survived by his mother, Jerry Bennett of Ellensburg; son, Shane Bennett of Lake Stevens, WA; daughter, Angel Bennett of Marysville, WA; grandchildren, Michael Bennett and Neveah Bennett. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Bennett; and brother, Robert Bennett.
The family would like to thank Walla Walla Community Hospice, and their many friends, for their assistance, support and compassion.
No service is planned at this time.