Aileen Akiko Oye
July 31, 1938 — July 12, 2021
Aileen Akiko Oye, 82, formerly of Walla Walla, passed away on July 12, 2021, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA. She was born on July 31, 1938, in Port Gamble, Washington to Aki and Hatsuko (Takasaki) Ohashi.
As a child, her family was in a Japanese internment camp in Tule Lake, CA during WWII. Her family eventually moved to Walla Walla. After high school, she followed her life’s calling and attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane and graduated in 1959 as a Registered Nurse.
She married Richard Oye on August 12, 1961. Together they farmed for many years raising Walla Walla Sweet onions. She began her nursing career at Park Manor where she continued her love of caring for the elderly for over 20 years. She finished her career there as the Director of Nursing in 1994.
She finished one full time job, to take on another. She moved to Lake Stevens, WA to help take care of all her grandchildren. During that time, she enjoyed family vacations to Cannon Beach, OR almost every summer. She traveled to Hawaii, Canada, Japan and Australia. She loved being at the ocean, but she loved being with her family most of all.
Aileen is survived by her two daughters, Roxanne Lake and Michele Dahlquist; four grandchildren, Kevin Lake, Christopher Lake, Karina Dahlquist, and Kayla Dahlquist; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the funeral home.