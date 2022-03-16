Agnus W. Smart Mar 16, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Agnus W. SmartJuly 3, 1928 — March 13, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Angus Wilson Smart, 93, died March 13, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angus Wilson Smart Agnus W. Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: James Benson Sr. Mar 13, 2022 Leah Mary-Jo (Dodie) (Sleater) Perry Mar 13, 2022 +2 Frieda Pauline Heimbigner Senter Bradley Mar 13, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sale 1 Moving Sale!! Service 2 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 3 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Ads 4 Free: 3x6 heavy bankers desk, ALL CLASSIFIEDS