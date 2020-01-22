Adrienne E. McAlpine
May 3, 1973 — Jan. 17, 2020
Adrienne E. McAlpine, Dayton resident, passed away early Friday morning, January 17, 2020, at her home. She was only 46, and left us too soon.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, January 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, Dayton.
Adrienne was born May 3, 1973, in Walla Walla, the youngest of 4 children to bless the home of James and Karen Kari McAlpine. She grew up in Walla Walla where she learned to dance and perform in theatre from an early age. She also loved journalism and the arts of all kinds. Adrienne graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1992 and went to community college for a couple of years where she further pursued acting and drama. She studied in Portland, Oregon briefly before attending the Brenneke Institute for Massage Therapy in Bellevue and the Gary Manuel Institute in Seattle. She was licensed both as a massage therapist and an esthetician. She spent some time travelling abroad which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Adrienne moved to Dayton, where she owned and operated her own business. She operated Day Escape Spa & Salon for 8 years before she sold the business and went to work elsewhere. She had many friends and clients that supported her in Dayton for those years. She loved to work in her yard and garden, her French nesting poodles brought her so much joy, and she maintained her interest in the performing arts, cooking, dance, and listening to music. For the past few years she has enjoyed the company of her fiancée, Jeremy Riley as they made a home together and looked forward to their futures. Adrienne’s life was filled with more experiences than many people could dream of in multiple lifetimes. She made it her mission to bring people together and this was a gift she wielded with ease. Her positive energy was an inspiration to many who knew her.
She will be missed by many in the community but especially by her loving family; her parents, James and Karen McAlpine of Walla Walla; her fiancée’, Jeremy at their Dayton home; her sister, Cynthia Louise Williamson, Bellevue; and brothers, William Brian McAlpine, Walla Walla, and Robert Bruce McAlpine of New York City; as well as her aunt, Nancy Hanson of Mt. Vernon, WA; and her nieces and nephew, Cassandra, Caitlin and Cody McAlpine and Mackenzie Williamson. Adrienne was preceded in death by her grandparents.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be to The Little Theater in Walla Walla or The Humane Society of Walla Walla.
Rest in Peace dear Adrienne until we meet again.
Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home in Dayton is in charge of the arrangements.