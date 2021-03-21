Adrian Nicholas Hinchey
June 17, 1993 — March 13, 2021
Adrian Nicholas Hinchey was born in Walla Walla, Washington on June 17, 1993, at 1:05 am. He came roaring from the womb sounding exactly like a small lion, and was two weeks overdue. This would set a precedence for the rest of his life: he would continue to roar defiance in the face of obstacles, and he would be perpetually late.
Adrian grew up in small town Dayton, an idyllic, memory-filled childhood that he cherished. He roamed those mean streets with a gang of other ruffian children, pedaling their bikes in summer, to Steve’s Grocery for a popsicle, then down to the river to swim. In November, they would bundle up and brave winter cold, traveling shop to shop during Christmas Kickoff, to eat every kind of cookie offered.
He would save his younger brother from drowning and mean dogs, and was a protective, watchful guardian for his younger sister Chloe. At age five, Adrian decided to learn to drive a car, and although he had to sit on an adult’s lap, he would shout “clutch!” and then do the actual shifting, and steer with his left hand. Whatever he decided to do, he did 110%.
Adrian had a highly developed sense of the absurd and a wicked sense of humor, lending itself to pranks and practical jokes. He was a rescuer of homeless kittens. He was a Viking who loved anime. He was a builder of home-made fireworks. He could shoot the eye out of a fly with a blindfold on. He could catch a fish and have it cooked, and on a plate in front of you within 20 minutes. He was proud when he could build a “perfect” campfire by the age of 10. He loved to hike, to camp, and to go on sunrise walks with the dogs. He loved both Batman and the Joker, and these were perfect representations of his two Gemini sides.
Although life threw difficulties in Adrian’s path, he continued to press onward and displayed a tenacious, tough attitude that he never lost. He had SISU. He would leap into a frozen mountain lake after the knife he had thrown in, just to push himself to a new limit. He would never give up. He would defend the defenseless. He would give you his last dollar without hesitation. He would go the extra mile and then ask if you needed more. He was a gentle giant with a soft heart, and he leaves behind a family that will love him and miss him forever.
He was son to Kymberlee and John Hoskins-Hinchey, and his other mother Jessica Coffey. He was brother to Gabriel Hinchey and Chloe Coffey. He was grandson to Kathy and Clarence Wikman, and Patricia DeFalla; and was preceded in death by his grandpa John Hoskins and grandfather John Hinchey. He was nephew to: Jonathan Hoskins, Kevin Hoskins, Cody Wikman, Marco Wikman, Leland DeFalla, Jessica Hoskins, Teri Hoskins, and Cheri Casey; and was preceded in death by uncle Joseph Jones. He was cousin to: Melany McNeil, Forrest Hoskins, Quinn Hoskins, Vicente DeFalla and Namaste DeFalla. He was the coolest Uncle Egg to River Hinchey, who he adored beyond measure. He was beloved by these and the rest of his family and friends.
Adrian was as bright and rocketing as a shooting star. His too-short, brilliant life ended on March 13, 2021 at home in Walla Walla. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends in the spring, the season that Adrian loved.