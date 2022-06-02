Adele (Bendiksen) Helene Styve
November 1, 1926 — May 17, 2022
Adele Helene (Bendiksen) Styve was born November 1, 1926, to Bendik Bendiksen (born in Norway) and his wife, Anna Gudvei Bendiksen (whose parents were born in Norway), in South Bend, Washington. She was the eldest of five children - siblings Grace, Beverly, and Benny - and the last of them to pass away. She died on May 17, 2022, in Walla Walla, under the wonderful care of the Odd Fellows Home and Walla Walla Community Hospice.
Adele Bendiksen married Lester O. Styve in May of 1944, just as he was headed off to WWII in the Army. Lester was a Lt. Colonel in the Army for much of his career, so they lived all over the world and Adele became very adept at packing up and moving their family many times. They were married for over 54 years, ending at the death of Les in 1998.
They had five children together who survive her: Jeanne Pittman, Marie (Billy) Cotter, Laurie Perry, Terrie (Jim) Treacy, and Erick (Sherry) Styve. Her children blessed her with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Adele was an accomplished musician who played several instruments. She spent many years as a church organist in the Lutheran Church. Adele lived in Walla Walla for the last four years of her life, moving there to be near her youngest daughter, Terrie Treacy, and her husband, Jim. Also in Walla Walla is her dear friend of many years, Beth Pinkers, who visited her several times a week.
At Adele’s request, there will be no memorial service.