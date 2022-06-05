Abel Coronado
August 4,1953 — May 21, 2022
Abel Coronado passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 on May 21, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, Oregon. He was born on August 4, 1953, in Walla Walla, to Lucio H. and Ramona Coronado. He grew up in Walla Walla with his five siblings and numerous cousins, sharing many happy times.
He attended Davis Elementary School, John Sager Middle School, Garrison Junior High School and Walla Walla High School, graduating in 1972. He enjoyed track in middle school and loved baseball. Abel attended Walla Walla Community College. He was employed for many years by Hatfield’s Department Store in Moses Lake, Bend, Walla Walla, and Pendleton before opening his own store “Abe’s Clothing and Footware” in Pendleton, Oregon. After closing his store, Abel worked as a Correctional Officer for EOCI in Pendleton, Oregon, and for Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City, Oregon, until his retirement.
Abel married his childhood sweetheart, Kathy Knopf, later divorcing after years of marriage. Abel and Kathy had three sons, Tom, Jason and Justin. Abel was a loving and supportive father and his love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was immeasurable. Abel married Sandy Perkins of Baker City, Oregon and later divorced.
Abel loved music, dancing, and spending time with his family and friends. He made connections with everyone he met, loved all people, and loved life! He was the heart of our family, and his smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Abel was predeceased in death by his parents, Lucio H. and Ramona Coronado. He is survived by his sons and their spouses, Tom and Claudia Stephenson, Jason and Wendy Coronado, Justin and Dawna Coronado; grandchildren: Jessika (John) Salinas, Kylie (Dylan) Long, Issac Coronado, Issa Stephenson, Roberto Vela, Alex Coronado, Tayler Kiesau, and Blake Kiesau, Jaxon (Brooklyn) Coronado and Jordon Coronado; great-grandchildren: Jayden Salinas, Blakely Salinas, Deklyn Salinas, and Emerson Long; siblings: Genaro Coronado, Irma (Frank) Leonetti, Rebecca Cruz, Ricardo Coronado and Diana (Ron) Coronado Wheeler; aunts, Luz Cabrales and Ina Coronado; uncle, Luis Coronado; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Burial services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:30 pm at Mountain View Cemetery - 2120 S. 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, with a Celebration of Life gathering immediately following at College Place Lions Club. Memorial contributions in Abel’s memory may be made to the Pendleton Little League or the Baker City Little League through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family of Abel, please visit www.grayswestco.com.