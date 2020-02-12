Aaron Franklin Moore
June 20, 1972 — Feb. 6, 2020
Aaron was born on June 20, 1972, in Walla Walla, to Frank and Patricia Moore. He passed peacefully at home on February 6, 2020.
Aaron grew up in Sunnyside, WA and attended Sunnyside High School. At 16 years of age he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work for Les Schwab Tire Center, not knowing it was the start of a 32 year career. After graduating from High School, he went on to attend Eastern Washington University and earned his bachelor’s degree.
After college he went to work full time for Les Schwab and moved to Gresham, OR to be closer to family. Soon he met Andrea, they knew right away that they were meant to be together. The pair married on May 22, 1999, in Hood River, OR. From there their life adventures began. Aaron quickly moved up into management for the tire company and it took them to Centralia, WA. After a few years they added their first addition to the family, on November 19, 2002, they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Meredith Faye. A short 18 months later the family grew when their son Isaac Aaron was born on June 7, 2004. Aaron loved his family more than anything on earth and was so very proud to be a dad and husband.
Aaron’s career took the family to Colusa, CA for four years and they made their final move to Milton Freewater, in 2010. Aaron enjoyed traveling around the world, hunting, fishing, camping, making the world’s best biscuits and spending time with his loved ones. He was always up for an adventure.
Aaron was an amazing man. He was kind to everyone, always making people smile and was quick to lend a helping hand. He had so many friends from here and around the world, his kindness and love was felt by all. As a husband, he was/is Andrea’s soulmate, best friend, love of her life. He was an amazing father who was/is so very proud of both of his kids and they never had to wonder how much he loved them or their mom. He always made them feel treasured. He was very close with his parents, sister and brother-in-law, and all of his extended family. He loved everyone so much.
Aaron is preceded in death by his father, Frank Moore. He is survived by his wife, Andrea and their two children Isaac and Meredith; mother, Patricia Moore (Hood River, OR); sister, Shawna Russell/her husband Mark (Hood River, OR) and his niece and nephew Olivia and Brandon; and mother-in-law, Suzanne Oakes. He was also a loving host father to seven amazing exchange student daughters from across the globe.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main Street, Milton Freewater.
