A Marlien Arriola
May 27, 1962 — July 15, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
A Marlien Arriola, 58,
died July 15, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
A Marlien Arriola
May 27, 1962 — July 15, 2020
WALLA WALLA -
A Marlien Arriola, 58,
died July 15, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.